MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 969,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YGMZ stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

