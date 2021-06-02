Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $48,291,150. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.30. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

