Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 184 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $155,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $876.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $816.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $889.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

