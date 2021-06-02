Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 259,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Chubb by 27.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 285,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,138,000 after purchasing an additional 61,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.17. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,259. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

