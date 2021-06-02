Mission Wealth Management LP Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,056,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,753,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $131,548,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $91,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

NYSE ALLE opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.