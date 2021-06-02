Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.69 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

