Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

