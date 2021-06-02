Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $191.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

