Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 298 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,621,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,900,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

