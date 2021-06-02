Mixin (XIN) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for approximately $450.68 or 0.01191008 BTC on major exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $252.64 million and approximately $24,688.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,566 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.