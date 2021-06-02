MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,271 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.77. 3,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

