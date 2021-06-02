MMA Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. 237,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,471,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

