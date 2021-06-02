MMA Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Aflac by 292.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 72,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,448 shares of company stock worth $1,850,942. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

