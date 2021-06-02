MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,485 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,141,000 after buying an additional 67,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,250,000 after buying an additional 308,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,961,000 after buying an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,357. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.08.

