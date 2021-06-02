Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the April 29th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of MC stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $371,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $742,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock valued at $24,994,325. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

