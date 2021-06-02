Monetha Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.74 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and $6.74 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00081552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.01024779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.04 or 0.09516130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051730 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

