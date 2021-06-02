MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading 3.9% Higher

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.08. 3,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,077,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $847.73 million, a P/E ratio of -204.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.