Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and last traded at GBX 467.40 ($6.11). Approximately 400,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 422,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

MOON has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 435.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

