M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,560 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Asure Software worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Asure Software by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 524.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

