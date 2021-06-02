M&T Bank Corp Buys New Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NMI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,559,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

NMIH opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.71.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. NMI’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,972. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.