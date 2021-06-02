M&T Bank Corp Has $144,000 Stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.13% of Evolution Petroleum worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 976,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,236,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 108,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPM shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.50. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.