M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 106,728 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $903.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

