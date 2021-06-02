M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,096 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after buying an additional 341,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 347,930 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 3.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

