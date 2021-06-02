MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.57

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 17423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on MTN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

