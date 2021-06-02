Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mueller Industries comprises 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,458. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

