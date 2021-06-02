MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Humana were worth $64,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Humana by 23.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,877,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 12.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Humana by 24.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.05.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $431.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

