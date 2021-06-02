MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,503 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of DocuSign worth $27,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.26 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.