MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,900 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $383.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

