MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 113,159 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,159 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $45,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

PG opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.62.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

