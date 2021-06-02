Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.51 Million

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market cap of $20.51 million and $500,948.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.01020976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.37 or 0.09772001 BTC.

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

