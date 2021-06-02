MyWish (WISH) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $1,644.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

WISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

