NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Earns Buy Rating from Beacon Securities

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Beacon Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CVE GRA opened at C$3.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$4.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.60. The firm has a market cap of C$533.41 million and a PE ratio of -52.81.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

