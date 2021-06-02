National Bank of Canada Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, May 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.00.

TSE:NA opened at C$92.87 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$59.34 and a 12 month high of C$98.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.23. The stock has a market cap of C$31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

