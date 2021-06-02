National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTIOF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $76.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $80.53.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

