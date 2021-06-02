National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Short Interest Up 39.1% in May

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 238,400 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 29th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

