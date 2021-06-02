National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.28 Per Share

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 2.2812 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13.

National Grid has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 105.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Grid to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.6%.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Grid stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.