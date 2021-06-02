National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. National Vision reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. 462,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $53.68.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in National Vision by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,301,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.