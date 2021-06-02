Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $10.55. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 25,986 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter.
About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
