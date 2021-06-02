Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $10.55. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 25,986 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

