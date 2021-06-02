Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 29th total of 37,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 8.39% of Natural Resource Partners worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,235. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $243.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

