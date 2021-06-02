NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NeoGenomics worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

