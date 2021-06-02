Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NRO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,252. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

