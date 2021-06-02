Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.91.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Nevro alerts:

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04. Nevro has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.