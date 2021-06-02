New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,143,000.

Shares of VT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,514. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $103.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

