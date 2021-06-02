New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,441. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

