New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $434,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

