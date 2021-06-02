New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Short Interest Up 44.2% in May

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,840,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 25,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

