NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 259.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth $9,121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU opened at $349.52 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $332.45 and a 52-week high of $448.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.