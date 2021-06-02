Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 47 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Shares of MCD opened at $233.23 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

