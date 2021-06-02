Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $1.85 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $304.08 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,101,676 shares of company stock worth $594,636,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.