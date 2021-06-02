Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

